14:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Rivlin erases criminal record of youth who became outstanding soldier President Reuben Rivlin deleted the criminal record for Yossi Shishman - the youth who became addicted to drugs and later became an outstanding soldier.