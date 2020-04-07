Gov't approves continued use of mikvahs for women

At the recently concluded government meeting, Minister of Religious Services Rabbi Yitzchak Vaknin raised the issue of operating the mikvahs in the coming days.

It was reported that the conversation was unanimous, including on the part of legal entities, that full opening and access to women who need to immerse in a mikvah, or ritual bath, should be allowed, for mikvahs in close proximity to where they live. The mikvah assistants will also gain access to the mikvahs where they work without any restriction.

The minister requested that the said directive be applied on the ground and that the police and others who are responsible for enforcing the traffic restrictions be aware of the directive and ensure its implementation.