PA Arab ordered protective medical gear in Israel fraudulently

A Palestinian Arab resident of Ramallah was arrested on suspicion of committing fraud offenses after ordering medical protection equipment from companies in Israel worth tens of thousands of shekels.

It is suspected that he would contact vendors through websites since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, impersonating elected officials in local authorities in the northern region.

During the call, he allegedly purchased protective gear including masks and disinfectants in large quantities worth tens of thousands of shekels while using fake checks and fictitious credit cards.