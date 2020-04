12:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Youth of Right parties to PM: No justice min. for Blue and White Youth of the Yamina and Likud appealed to Prime Minister Netanyahu in a letter demanding that the Justice Ministry not be granted to Blue and White. ► ◄ Last Briefs