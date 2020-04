12:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 J'lem deputy mayor: Remove closure on haredi neighborhoods Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, through lawyers Michael Litwock and Eric Kimchi, addressed the Ministry of Health and the Attorney General in a letter of warning before the expected closure in the haredi neighborhoods of Jerusalem.



In their letter, the two argue that the imposition of a severe closure would mean deepening the rift in Israeli society, raising incitement against the haredi sector and violating basic fundamental rights.