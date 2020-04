11:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Watch: Selling Israel's leaven, before Passover Read more In official ceremony, Israel's Finance Minister and chief rabbis sell the State's chametz (leavened food) to a non-Jew, ahead of Passover. ► ◄ Last Briefs