Rabbi of community in Gateshead, England passes away In England, the Gateshead community Rabbi Jacob Kaufman passed away after the 71 year old contracted coronavirus.



Bhadrei Haredim reported that the rabbi had contracted the virus from one of the participants in a Purim meal, and on Friday last week was urgently evacuated to a London hospital, where his condition deteriorated, and this morning he passed away.