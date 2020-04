11:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Boris Johnson spends night at hospital after corona symptoms worsen Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, BBC reported. BBC said Johnson was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care. ► ◄ Last Briefs