Tax Authority: Grants transferred to some 122,000 self-employed

According to the tax authority's data, since the possibility of applying for a self-employed person's grant was opened following the spread of the coronavirus until yesterday at midnight, some 122,000 self-employed persons were found eligible for a grant from money totaling about NIS half a billion already transferred to their account.

The average payment for a self-employed grant is NIS 4,074. Independents who apply today, Tuesday, will be able to see the money in their account during the intermediate days of Passover. The Computing Unit in the tax authority will continue to operate during the intermediate days of Passover in order to provide for the self-employed, and requests submitted during the holiday will be processed.

Yesterday afternoon, the tax authority sent SMS messages to tens of thousands of businesses identified as potential recipients of the grant that have not yet applied.