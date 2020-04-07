Some 400 soldiers required to leave residences not readied for Pesach

About 400 soldiers running summer camps for children of medical staff who are also treating Corona patients, are required to leave the apartments where they live because they have not been made ready for Passover, according to Haboker Hazeh program on Kan Reshet Bet.

The soldiers refuse to leave the apartments and say they do not want to return to their parents' home and endanger them. They say the other option is to stay on holiday at the base of the Education Corps and endanger the soldiers there. The soldiers live in 35 army apartments.

The IDF said: "We are examining the ability to allow the education staff to stay in the apartments even during Passover."