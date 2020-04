10:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Closure from today, 4 pm until Friday, 7 am The draft Emergency Regulations indicate that from 4pm today to Friday, 7am, public transportation will be banned - including international passenger flights, Channel 13 reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs