Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Elad decides to impose partial closure in the city Elad municipality has decided to impose a partial closure in the city in light of the spread of the coronavirus.



City officials told Channel 12, "We are no longer waiting for decisions or guidelines. For two weeks we are begging the Ministry of Health. Residents are begging for tests but no one comes to check and in the meantime the patients are infecting the family. Tonight we will finally transfer patients to a hotel."