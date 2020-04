10:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 1,460 coronavirus patients in Bnei Brak, dozens evacuated to hotels The municipality of Bnei Brak announced this morning, Tuesday, that the number of coronavirus patients in the city is 1460 people, 26 of whom are in serious condition.



Dozens of patients who wished were evacuated to IDF hotels and the Ministry of Defense.



At the same time, the examination process is continuing at the examination complex set up by the Bnei Brak municipality in cooperation with MDA in the north of the city, as well as examinations at the health clinics in the city.