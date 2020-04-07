|
Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Tons of eggs to be sent from Ukraine to Israel
The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, headed by Ambassador Joel Lion, has in recent days worked with officials of the Ukrainian government to increase egg exports to Israel, enabling the immediate shipment of tens of tons of eggs to Israel before Passover.
Part of the cargo will arrive by sea, and part in an El Al special aerial operation. A first air delivery is expected to land in the country by tomorrow. Nine containers to arrive by sea are due Thursday-Friday.
