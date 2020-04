10:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 92 year old recovers from corona, is released from Soroka Hospital Aaron Sidman, a 92-year-old man, recovered from the coronavirus and was released yesterday from Soroka Hospital in Beersheva after a week in which he was hospitalized in the Corona Ward. ► ◄ Last Briefs