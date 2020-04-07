Defense Min. to procure 60 million masks from plant in Barkan

The Defense Ministry's multi-arm logistics procurement unit has signed an order for the purchase of some 60 million surgical masks from the Improtech plant in the Barkan industrial area.

Improtech is one of the security system's manufacturers of gas masks and now, as part of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's policy of establishing production capabilities in Israel, a production line will also be established for coronavirus protection masks.

According to an agreement with the defense ministry's procurement and manufacturing director, the plant will produce about 10 million masks a month, from June to the end of the year, with an option to increase production speed and volume significantly, as needed.