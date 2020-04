10:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Corona & domestic violence 'Victims quarantined with their abusers' Read more Amudim CEO tells Arutz Sheva of a surge in distress calls from abuse victims & the the initiative to offer assistance to the entire public. ► ◄ Last Briefs