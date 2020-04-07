R' Lau: R' Kanievsky changed instruction after talk with Health Min.

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau told Kan Bet that there was no conflict between the Ministry of Health's instructions and Rabbi Haim Kanievsky's statement.

"There was no contradiction between the Ministry of Health's instructions and the statement of Rabbi Kanievsky regarding the importance of Torah study. Unfortunately, people took his words at face value. After he talked about the issue with Rabbi Litzman - Rabbi Kanievsky changed his instruction," Rabbi Lau said.