Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20

Police investigations: Violators of closure will receive fine, at best

Chief Roi Waldman, head of the Israel Police Investigative Division, said on Kan Bet: "Those who violate the closure on the Seder night at best will receive a fine, in a worse situation they will spend time at the police station."