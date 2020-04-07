|
Edelstein: Israel praying for recovery of Boris Johnson
MK Yuli Edelstein of the Likud said this morning, Tuesday, that Israeli citizens are all praying for the recovery of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.
''British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a great friend of Israel. The people of Israel are praying for his departure from ICU and his rapid recovery,” Edelstein said.
