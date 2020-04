08:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 MK Azoulay: Pay unemployment benefits in accordance with min. wage MK Yinon Azoulay (Shas) appealed to Minister of Labor and Welfare Ophir Akunis to request to set at the minimum wage level the unemployment benefit rate of employees who were put on unpaid leave and had been making minimum wage.



'' One of the direct consequences of the general condition due to the spread of the coronavirus is the loss of the jobs of many workers. The most vulnerable of the workers are a population group earning minimum wage and even less. Their livelihood has been cut off due to the Corona Crisis," Azoulay wrote to Akunis.