Police: No traveling between cities from 4 pm

Deputy Chief Roy Waldman, head of the Israel Police's Investigations Division, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal that "today, at 4:00, civilians will not be able to travel between cities, and from 2pm tomorrow to Thursday at 7pm, a full curfew will be held among the Jewish population."

He emphasized that "the goal is for people to stay at home. Those who are on roads will find significant enforcement. We will give fines."