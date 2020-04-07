|
07:37
Reported
News BriefsNissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Government to discuss new restrictions ahead of Seder night
The government is expected to discuss the new guidelines ahead of the Seder this morning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday. The meeting was to be held at night but was adjourned to 10:00 this morning.
The approved guidelines are likely to be stricter than those of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech yesterday, with both the length of the closure and the length of the curfew imposed on the Seder night being longer.
Last Briefs