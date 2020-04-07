Director of Health Min.: At each stage, max number of tests performed

The Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Simantov said this morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal: "At each stage we performed the maximum number of tests possible according to the state of the equipment."

He added that "the number of tests performed here in relation to the population is the second in the world, and within a few days it will be the first in the world. We have managed to get to over 3,000 open breathing machines, and there will be more."