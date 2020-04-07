|
Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Hamas officials: Israel has not responded to Sinwar's proposal
Hamas officials told Kan 11 News on Monday that Israel so far not responded to the proposal by the head of the organization, Yahya Sinwar, to advance a partial deal in exchange for the release of elderly and sick prisoners.
"We have not received any message through mediators or any other pipeline. Israel ignores Sinwar's initiative for a humanitarian gesture. Netanyahu does not want to move the issue, the ball is in his court," said the officials.
