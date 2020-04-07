|
Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Austria could ease lockdown measures next week
Austria could start easing its coronavirus lockdown measures starting next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Monday, though he warned that this depended on citizens abiding by social distancing rules.
"The aim is that from April 14... smaller shops up to a size of 400 square meters, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course," Kurz said at a press conference, according to the AFP news agency.
