MDA to set up coronavirus test centers in Betar Illit and Beit Shemesh

Magen David Adom will continue to operate on Tuesday “drive thru” coronavirus test complexes in Rahat, Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Elad, Sha'ar Binyamin and eastern Jerusalem. This is in addition to the permanent complexes in the major cities.

Other mobile complexes of Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health will also be set up in Betar Illit, Beit Shemesh and Jadeidi-Makr.