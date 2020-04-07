BDS founder 'permits' coronavirus vaccine invented by Israel

The founder of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said that if Israel invents a vaccine for the coronavirus, those who reject normalization with Israel by boycotting it can still be given the vaccine, JTA reported on Monday.

Omar Barghouti made the comments in a Facebook live Arabic-language webinar on Sunday titled “BDS and Anti-normalization: The most important strategies to fight against the deal of the century, even in the time of COVID-19.”