03:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Panama: 112 new cases of coronavirus Panama registered 112 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 2,100 confirmed cases. 55 deaths from the virus have been recorded in the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs