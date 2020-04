01:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20 Approved: Grant to seniors to be increased to 950 shekels The Knesset Finance Committee on Monday night approved the increase of the financial grant for seniors from 500 shekels to 950 shekels. ► ◄ Last Briefs