Nissan 13, 5780 , 07/04/20
Trump and Biden discuss coronavirus response
Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden spoke with President Trump on Monday about the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the conversation said, according to The Hill.
Speaking to reporters during a briefing at the White House, Trump said of the call, “We just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes. It was very nice.”
