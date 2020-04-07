|
07/04/20
El Al: State support is crucial during coronavirus crisis
El Al updated the stock exchange on Monday evening that Finance Ministry representatives had informed the company orally that as of now, the position of the Ministry of Finance's professional staff is not to approve the requested aid package.
"As the company noted in its previous reports, support of the state in the near term is essential to enable the company to cope with the significant implications of the coronavirus crisis on the company," El Al said.
