|
23:20
Reported
News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Gantz: My heart goes out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Monday evening wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after he was moved to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms.
"My heart goes out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to the British people during these difficult moments. I send my wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the prime minister who is a committed and capable leader and a true friend of Israel. With resolve and a shared spirit of collaboration, we will overcome this pandemic," tweeted Gantz.
Last Briefs