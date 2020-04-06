Gantz: My heart goes out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz on Monday evening wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after he was moved to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms.

"My heart goes out to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to the British people during these difficult moments. I send my wishes for a full and speedy recovery to the prime minister who is a committed and capable leader and a true friend of Israel. With resolve and a shared spirit of collaboration, we will overcome this pandemic," tweeted Gantz.