23:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Likud MK: extend aid package to families of adopted children Likud MK Kathrin Shitrit called on the government to extend its aid package to families of adopted children during a Knesset speech today. ► ◄ Last Briefs