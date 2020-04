22:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Haredi MK thanks Tel Aviv MK Israel Eichler (Shas) responded to a goodwill gesture by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality which placed a sign titled "We loving Bnei Brak", was illuminated on its building as a sign of support for the city.



"This is a certificate of honor for a city that is light years away from us but has not lost the human spark of Jewish life, compared to the horror of the Ramat Gan municipality which placed barbed wire fences [on the border] with Bnei Brak," said Eichler. ► ◄ Last Briefs