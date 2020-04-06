Police escorting 20 youths who came in contact with Corona patient

Police are escorting 20 youths to a Jerusalem "Corona hotel."

After the youths did not agree to isolation conditions, an alternative was explored in the south of the country. As they were being taken there, the youths began rioting. Police managed to take control of the situation and return them to Jerusalem.

Police, together with the other officials, are looking into an alternative to isolation. Charges are expected to be filed against the youths for damages caused.