22:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Mayor of Ramat Gan makes obscure apology to residents of Bnei Brak Mayor of Ramat Gan Carmel Shama HaCohen addressed the haredi sector and fences he has placed on the border with Bnei Brak.



"To the thousands who sent me abusive messages calling me Hitler [and] anti-Semitic, I despise you, and woe to us if this is the Jewish way," Shama said.



However, he did apologize to those who had maintained government directives. "Sometimes there is a duty to apologize even if you did nothing wrong but in good faith, carelessness, or lack of sensitivity provided a [reason for people to hurt others]. Apologies from the bottom of my heart to anyone who was affected by this and especially to hundreds of Bnei Brak residents who sent me painful messages in good faith and in a dignified and respectful manner."