Nir Orbach: Religious Zionism again left by the wayside

Bayit Yehudi Director Nir Orbach reacted to reports regarding an agreement between Blue and White and the Likud in which the Justice Department would be transferred to Gantz's party.

"The Likud's concession of the Justice Ministry and surrender of the Judiciary Committee to the Left de facto dismantles the right-wing bloc. Tonight, more than ever, opposition is not a crude word. Again, religious Zionism is left on the sidelines."