News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Ultra-fast internet allowed for work and distance learning
Communications Minister David Amsalem (Likud) signed an amendment to the Wireless Telegraph Order today that will allow ultra-high-speed, low-cost Internet via wireless transmission in remote locations.
The amendment was made in light of the Corona crisis and traffic restrictions in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines as well as emergency regulations and the public's growing need for broadband internet for the purposes of work and distance learning.
