20:32 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Efrat narrowly avoids lockdown In the final hours before being slated to enter a list of municipalities on lockdown, the city of Efrat in Gush Etzion was left off following a more accurate segmentation of data. ► ◄ Last Briefs