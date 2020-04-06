MK Tesler says now not the time for hatred, racism

MK Yaakov Tesler (United Torah Judaism) criticized people for attacks on the haredi public during the Corona crisis today at the Knesset.

"Unfortunately, a handful of people, in the media and in politics, have succeeded in turning the state of emergency into a fight between the haredi and secular sectors. This is horrible."

"Statements like those of [left-wing journalist] Rina Matzliach who accuses the haredi community of all the ills in the world, racism bordering on anti-Semitism...supposedly haredim are guilty of spreading the Corona and failing to comply [to directives]."