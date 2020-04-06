Smotrich: Netanyahu must not give in on fight for justice ministry

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich says that the right must not give up the legal battle which began during the previous term.

"When Amona, Netiv HaAvot, and nine homes in Ofra were demolished, we promised this would be the last time, and we have rightly accused previous governments of surrendering to the High Court and subjecting the elected government to biased judgments. Submitting the entire legal field to Blue and White is a breach of Netanyahu's promise. [If] a left-wing government comes to power, it will not be able to depend on the High Court again.