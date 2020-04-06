|
20:10
Reported
News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
14,907 fines levied thus far
The national effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Israel continues in high gear.
So far, police have launched 144 investigations against violations of isolation orders, along with an additional 44 investigations of suspected dissemination of 'Fake News.'
So far, some 76,550 isolation inspections have been carried out, 14,907 fines filed and closure orders have been issued for 97 businesses for violating government directives.
