Researchers develop 'smart toilet'

An international team of researchers says it has developed a "smart toilet" said to be able to diagnose and prevent a row of diseases.

In a study published by the team in the Nature Biomedical Engineering periodical, they revealed that the "smart toilet" is equipped with pressure sensors, artificial intelligence, camera and auxiliary accessories designed to assess people's wellbeing.

Among other things, the user will be able to examine urine-based health data such as glucose and red blood cells count, and a video of urinary flow can help diagnose changes indicative of a particular disorder.