Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Director general of health ministry tests negative
Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov's coronavirus test results returned negative today. Bar Siman Tov will continue his isolation period at the Sheba facility in accordance with office guidelines.