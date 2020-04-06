First egg delivery to land tonight

This morning, the first airborne egg delivery from Portugal, with over a million eggs onboard, will take off from its destination en route to Israel.

An additional plane from Ukraine carrying some-half million eggs is to arrive tomorrow. Additional air deliveries are expected over the holidays.

Altogether, there are more than 100 egg deliveries totaling over 30 million eggs on their way to Israel by way of sea that are expected to reach our shores by the end of April.