Tens of thousands of Corona test kits arrive in Israel

Channel 12 reported that the CIL company, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, managed to bring tens of thousands of corona test kits from factories in China last Friday.

According to the report, about 55,000 test tubes and kits were trasported to Israel, receiving immediate approval from the Ministry of Health.

The company was able to locate and purchase another 150,000 tubes and test kits that will arrive in Israel within the coming weeks.

In addition to the tests, a million face masks and half a million protective suits for medical teams were purchased.