19:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Deterioration in condition of Israeli coronavirus patient Beilinson Hospital reported a deterioration in the condition of a 48-year-old Corona patient with a history of prior illness. The man is in critical condition and is fighting for his life.