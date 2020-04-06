Kfar Kassem mayor offers support to Bnei Brak counterpart

Kfar Kassem Mayor, Attorney Adel Badir, sent a letter of support to the mayor of Bnei Brak, Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

"The residents of Kfar Kassem and msyelf feel that we share a common destiny in times like these. On behalf of Kfar Kassem residents and myself, I would like to offer support for your strong leadership in the face of the Coronavirus challenge. Kfar Kassem residents and I feel that we share a common destiny during these times."