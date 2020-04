18:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 US designates "Russian Imperial Movement" as foreign terror org. The United States has designated the Russian far-right organization "Russian Imperial Movement" as a foreign terrorist organization. According to the US State Department, the organization holds military training excercises in St. Petersburg and attracts neo-Nazis from around the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs